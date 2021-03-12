SHREVEPORT, La -- As vaccine numbers continue to rise across the country, COVID case counts keep decreasing. It seems there is finally a light at the end of this very long pandemic tunnel.
Dr. Steen Trawick, the CEO of Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier, said it has been a taxing year. During the height of the pandemic, he would often see frontline workers struggling and mentally exhausted. Hospitals were overwhelmed, and doctors and nurses did not know how to help their patients.
But now that vaccines are being distributed and case numbers are going down, things are looking up.
“This is one of the best times over the past year that we've had with COVID. And in fact, today we saw our lowest number in the hospital that we've seen, except from the very first day when we had the first patient,” he said. “So we have experienced a continual decrease since we had the holiday surge, and what a what a blessing that has been.”
Trawick says it is not over yet. But he and his staff have a renewed spirit, because of the progress that has been made in treating the virus and the ability to see the end in sight.
“It's just been renewing. And so from an administrator standpoint, I feel very good about where we are right now,” said Trawick. “And if we can continue going down this road of taking care of ourselves, making sure that we're wearing our masks, washing our hands, staying away from folks when we're sick, and getting the vaccine-- any kind of vaccine when it's your turn-- I think we're going to see great and continued progress with this.”
Trawick says he is proud of the research that has been done both nationally and locally to find treatments and create vaccines. And he considers it a blessing that so many came together to fight a common cause.