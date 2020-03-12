SHREVEPORT, La. -- CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport is treating the Caddo Parish patient who has a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, a hospital spokesman confirmed Thursday morning.
"Out of respect for our patient and in following HIPAA guidelines, we are limited in what we can share. We can say that we followed the CDC’s guidelines at all times, as well as the guidance we received from the Caddo Parish Health Department," the statement reads. "We are firmly convinced that it was the diligence of our clinical caregivers and the excellent care they provided that helped identify this patient. Importantly, all CHRISTUS Associates utilized the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolated this patient to protect our patients, Associates and community. Per CDC guidelines, the patient has been treated and released to home isolation."
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals also today said the number of presumptive positive tests in Louisiana is now at 14, up one from Wednesday.
There is one case each in Caddo, Lafourche and Jefferson parishes, and 11 in Orleans Parish.
CHRISTUS officials assured the public their hospitals "remains a safe place for all to receive quality care. While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not."
Across CHRISTUS, the standard process of screening patients at clinical points of access for relevant travel history, to assess for various evolving infectious disease risks, including this one, continues.