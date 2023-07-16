CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated its 39th NICU Reunion

SHREVEPORT La. - CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated on Sunday its 39th NICU Reunion, two reunions were online during COVID.
The reunion took place at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The theme was “Once upon a time”.
The reunion is to recognize Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduates at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center and to let graduates reconnect with other NICU graduates, nurses, physicians and staff who helped families during their time in the unit.
The reunion had princesses, face painting, dogs, and snacks for all the families and hospital staff to enjoy.
“We love to have a chance to just see how the kids are doing and how they're growing and changing. And it's just a warm, spirited, upbeat, uplifting event. And it's all about, like, happily ever after,” said Amy Heron, CHRISTUS Foundation Director and mom of NICU grad.
Many families, like the Jacobe family, look forward to the reunion every year.
“I remember walking back there and they just had a big bag sitting on top with all [Haley Jacobe's] intestines out... [it was] one of the scarcest moments of my life, but the staff, I just remember how comforting they were, how good they were, and I mean, this is something that is very special to us. 17 years later, we're still coming,“ said Micheal Jacobe, Haley Jacobe's (NICU graduate) father.
Nurses also love reuniting and seeing how the NICU graduates have grown up.
“We cannot wait to see our little babies and they're all grown up and it's like they get so big... [and] we just love seeing them again. These families are here sometimes for weeks and months and we bond with them. You know, they're like our extended family,“ said Dana Baca, RN team lead and transport nurse.
To donate towards CHRISTUS NICU click here.