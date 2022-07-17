SHREVEPORT, La. - Every child is a miracle. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the miracle of children who survived premature birth.
The hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion was celebrated Sunday in person this year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic, the celebrations moved to a virtual platform for two years replacing the annual event held at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.
“We are honored for our ‘miracle babies’ to come for a visit. CHRISTUS has been the first home for so many who have overcome the odds of prematurity,” said Steen Trawick, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System. “It doesn’t matter if their NICU stay was one day or 100 days, they’re special to us and a part of our NICU family.”