SHREVEPORT, La. -- Christus Shreveport-Bossier has gotten some new high tech equipment that they say will help expand their accessibility.
“I had a non-cancerous brain tumor. I had it removed in the beginning of 2020,” said Amy Anderson, a patient of Christus Shreveport-Bossier.
Anderson says that the tumor was life changing.
“I had problems with memory, I had problems with speech, I had problems with balance, hallucinations,” said Anderson.
Now, she has to get an MRI every year to make sure the tumor isn’t coming back. That's why Christus Health’s new MRI machine is so exciting for her.
“Able to give us very clear and beautiful images to help diagnose a patient's conditions,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, Christus Shreveport-Bossier CEO.
“Definitely excited because the better the images the earlier they can detect things,” said Anderson.
Christus Shreveport-Bossier is the first facility in the state to get this machine.
“This machine was about $1.5 million so it was a big investment for Christus. But I think it will pay dividends,” said Trawick.
They say it not only provides clearer images, it expands the type of patients they can help.
“But as a physician, that was one of the biggest things when we needed that MRI on a patient and we would order it. So many times patients said, well, I'm claustrophobic, I can't go get that test. I can't go in that tube. This allows for an entire new world of diagnostic testing,” said Trawick.
“Our mission at Christus is to extend the healing mission of Jesus Christ and really anything we can do to help reach out to more people, the more we're serving that mission,” said Clint Wisdom, Christus Shreveport-Bossier CEOO.