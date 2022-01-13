TEXARKANA, Texas - CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System plans to build a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar hospital in Texarkana.
“Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”
Set to open in 2023, the new, fully licensed hospital will be located at Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard.
Services at the new location will include Emergency Services, inpatient beds, imaging and other clinical services, therapy services and expanded medical office space for numerous specialists.