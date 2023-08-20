TEXARKANA, Texas – CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana held its annual reunion for former neonatal intensive care patients on Sunday.
The event gave graduates and their families a chance to reconnect with clinicians and the NICU staff who had cared for them.
Fearfully and Wonderfully Made was at the reunion to remind parents of their “parents night out” program.
Lots of smiles and memories were seen as “then and now” pictures were on display as well as the excitement to see each other growing up.
Graduates enjoyed refreshments, photos, games and prizes, and also t-shirts for the NICU graduates were given out by CHRISTUS.