KEITHVILLE, La. - Cars were lined up at Keithville Elementary/Middle School Monday for meals and devices.
Home learning is underway in Caddo Parish with many students within the district needing a Chromebook or iPad to work on their assignments.
Parents were asked a couple weeks ago to fill out forms to sign out technology. The principal at Keithville said many of those who showed up never filled out the form.
Principal Billy Williams did not turn any families away who had not fill out a form, but they did have to sign one out on sight.
The school system is prepared to hand out 5,000 Chromebooks this week. School official distributed 955 devices on Monday.
"Parents are being patient here at Keithville, we haven’t had any major roadblocks getting devices out to our parents," Williams said. "If parents have not requested devices, we ask them to call and let us know today or tomorrow. We'll try to get those devices out to them as soon as possible.”
The school system will hand out the devices until Wednesday. For families who did not fill out a form, Caddo schools said they will not be guaranteed a device, but they will do everything possible to ensure students have what they need to complete their coursework.