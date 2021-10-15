SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health announced Friday Charles D. “Chuck” Daigle will be transitioning from his role as Chief Executive Officer once Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport determine a new health system leader. The move is a result of Chuck Daigle’s decision to relocate for personal reasons to Baton Rouge, where he will assume a leadership position with Ochsner Health.
“In the first three years as Ochsner LSU Health, we have made tremendous progress in access to care and expansion of services, dramatic facility improvements, quality, technology, telehealth and more," Daigle said. "These are meaningful improvements that save and change lives, and I could not be more proud of this partnership and our team."
Since becoming Ochsner LSU Health on Oct. 1, 2018, the system has expanded with multiple new clinic locations and a new hospital, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport, for women’s and children’s inpatient services that also includes an ambulatory surgery center, comprehensive diagnostic and imaging center and several new clinics on its campus.
More than 800 employees and 280 physicians have been added to the system.
“Under Chuck Daigle’s leadership, we have watched these hospitals transform into an innovative health system. The investments and improvements made equate to better and faster care for more patients, while expanding medical education by accommodating more students and residents with an even better learning experience," Dr. David Lewis, Interim Chancellor, LSU Health Shreveport.
Aligned with his move to Baton Rouge, Daigle is assuming the role of Regional CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, and will have operational responsibility for hospitals, health centers and urgent cares across Greater Baton Rouge, Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Centers in Lake Charles, as well as administrative responsibility for partner relationships including Louisiana Women's Healthcare.