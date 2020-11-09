LAFAYETTE, La. - Holden Matthews, the arsonist who admitted to burning down three historically Black churches in St. Landry Parish, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on state charges.
Matthews already has been sentenced to 25 years on federal charges for the crimes, and the two sentences will be served at the same time, judges ordered. Matthews head pleaded guilty to state hate crimes charges, simple arson of a religious building and aggravated arson of a religious building.
He was arrested in mid-April 2019, after investigators found surveillance video of him in a local Walmart, purchasing gas cans, shop towels and lighters before the third fire.
In his federal sentencing, Matthews was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $590,000 to St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, $970,000 to Greater Union Baptist Church, and $1.1 million to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
The church fires captured the attention of many on the national level, leading to fund-raising campaigns that raised nearly $2 million in a matter of days. The funds were divided among the churches and presented to their pastors in June 2019.