BOSSIER CITY, La. -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a lot of talk about how businesses are being impacted, but churches should not be forgotten.
Just like any business, churches have revenue, expenses, budgets and payroll. But when there's nobody in the pews and the offering plate is not being passed around, there's going to be some issues.
Pastor Brad Jurkovich at First Bossier said the staff has 'throttled way back on expenses," even as they try to keep people up to date on how to continue supporting ministry.
"Every church is having to grapple with giving and say okay we have our ministry and while things have stopped on a lot of fronts in society, ministry has not stopped. ... It might be a little different now. The reality of it is we have a lot of people that do give online already before this virus hit, but a lot of people don't know about it or they don't understand it. So we've done some communication on that and why that's important," said Jurkovich.
Jurkovich said he has not had to cut back on any of the church staff so far and believes that will continue to be the case in the future.
Also, churches are eligible for the paycheck protection program through the federal government if they maintain staff and salary levels. It's possible for a portion or the full amount of that loan to be forgiven.