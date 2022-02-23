LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Wednesday that the company has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E) for total consideration of $2.485 billion.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.
P2E’s gaming license in Louisiana is not included in the transaction.
The Louisiana Gaming Commission has given P2E 60 days to negotiate the sale of its shuttered Bossier City property, DiamondJacks Casino, or surrender the license back to the state. DiamondJacks closed two years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.
P2E told the gaming commission last week it is negotiating with Foundation Gaming Group of Gulfport, Mississippi, to buy the Bossier City property and have the state transfer the license.
Foundation Gaming owners have casinos in Tunica and Vicksburg, Mississippi.