BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you have a dress that you no longer use, you can help someone from Barksdale Air Force base be Cinderella for a night.
A group of military spouses are making this wish come true a year after their nonprofit's grand opening
“We have grown quite a bit,” said Jessica Rochon, a Cinderella’s Closet board member.
A year ago, some military spouses took on a mission to make airmen spouses feel like Cinderella for a night. As a military family member, there are certain events you don’t want to miss. But finding the right dress can be expensive and an uphill battle.
“We just simply don’t have the means to spend $200-300 dollars on a dress. And we don’t want that to keep a young military family from celebrating and having fun,” said Julie Cooley, a military spouse.
They started with just 125 dresses.
“Currently, we have over 700. We’ve grown so fast,” said Rochon.
Military families can borrow a dress for 30 days, free of charge.
“We go to so many different events as military spouses that it’s so difficult to buy new dresses every time. And the joy of social media means that everybody knows what you’ve worn,” said Cooley.
The only fee they have to pay is for laundry service. Azaleas Dry Cleaning and the Base Exchange dry cleaners have partnered with Cinderella’s Closet and offer discounts to military families. But Cinderella’s Closet is not only for military spouses.
“We support the families. It’s spouses supporting spouses,” said Rochon.
Cinderella’s Closet if for anyone who has access to Barksdale Air Force Base. For example, military daughters can select a dress for prom, graduation and other events.
But starting this project wasn’t an easy task.
“This place means so much to me. I think I’m a little biased because I started from the get go on starting this place,” said Kimberly Gordon, a Cinderella’s Closet board member.
And these military spouses could’ve not done it without the support from base leadership and the community.
“This is just one way of many that Barksdale has stepped up to show other spouses we are here for you, we are here for your family, and we are taking care of you," added Gordon.
Besides dresses, this non-profit is also asking for other donations like hangers, racks, accessories and shoes.
To find out how you can help, visit the Cinderella's Closet Barksdale Air Force Base Facebook page or call 318-406-1383.
All military members can go shopping by appointment only by calling 318-406-1383.