SHREVEPORT, La. - After months of being closed because of COVID-19, Cinemark in Shreveport will reopen their doors Friday.
The movie theatre is set to start showing movies.
Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor and public relations with Cinemark, says the movie experience will be a little different for people this weekend and going forward.
"Cinemark takes the health and safety of our employees guest and our community as a top priority as such we have outlined protocols over clean and safely prior reopening," she said. "Just to name a few, we are staggering show times and limiting capacity to ensure social distancing. We are also doing a seat buffering tech that blocks seats next to the party to ensure physical distancing within the theater facemasks and gloves are mandatory for all employees. "We are also requiring facemasks for our guests within the theater. Guests are allowed to remove their facemasks to eat and drink and enjoy their favorite movie theater snack. They're also disinfecting every theater each morning and in between each showtime and sanitizing every hard surface every 30 minutes."
Brashears adds there were five steps to consider before the theater reopened: the status of the virus, government mandates, consumer confidence in returning to the movies, creating their own safety standards and the availability of new film content.