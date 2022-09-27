NEW ORLEANS - After about two months of a return to mandatory masks, Ochsner Health has removed a requirement for masks for staff and patients from its visitor policy, with some exceptions.
Citing declining case numbers and the widespread availability of vaccines and booster shots, the health system said masks would be optional for patients, visitors and employees as of Monday.
Employees with vaccine exemptions are still required to wear medical grade masks.
Masks are also still required in transplant units, hematology and oncology units, infusion areas, NICUs, PICUs and for those who work with select patients in ICUs.
