SHREVEPORT, LA. - 19 Shreveport citizens will soon determine what projects the city needs to tackle.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux is putting together a Capital Improvements Committee. That committee will make a list of projects to include in a bond issue proposal. That proposal will then go on the April 27, 2024 ballot. The mayor says this proposal is necessary because the city has significant needs that can’t be addressed with the budget they currently have.
“We have the opportunity to improve our city's most basic infrastructure and to meet many of the unfunded needs that we all see.” - Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport
Retired LSUS Chancellor Dr. Larry Clark will chair the committee. Each city council member will pick two people to serve on the committee and the mayor will pick five. There will be at least two public meetings where the community can voice their opinions.