MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County and Marshall Police department officers have arrested a man Friday for an outstanding arrest warrant for engaging in organized activity.
Eddie Tommy Hill was arrested in the 200 block of Indian Springs Rd at approximately 2:30 PM. Hill had a warrant related to the burglaries in the Karnack and Uncertain, Texas areas. Those burglaries occurred during the night of January 11-12.
During the investigation, 3 alleged suspects were identified as possibly involved. As the investigation continued, it was determined that the vehicle connected to the incident was stolen earlier from Gregg County and was being used in this crime event.
Marshall PD dispatch was notified by a citizen who had observed Hill near the location and was aware that a warrant had been issued because of a previous press release in the Marshall News Messenger newspaper.
Sheriff Fletcher stated “This is a prime example of citizens assisting law enforcement and a cooperative effort between agencies. Thank you to the citizens who became involved to help get criminals off the street and out of their neighborhood.”
There continues to be a warrant is still outstanding for Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr. for the engaging in organized criminal activity.
If anyone knows the location of Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr., they may contact 911 to relay that information to either Marshall PD or the Harrison Sheriff’s Office.