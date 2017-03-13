Community members aired their concerns in Doyline Monday night over the controversial attempt to keep the burn chamber in place at Camp Minden.
The Citizens Advisory Group for the Camp Minden has shifted from battling an open burn, to opposing the company operating the burn chamber, Explosive Services International, from staying at Camp Minden when all the M6 propellant is gone.
The idea to keep the chamber in place and import materials to dispose of was proposed by ESI earlier this year. They are currently under contract to pack up the chamber and leave when the disposal is complete.
ESI believes the technology is top of the line, emissions from the chamber are safe, and that the type of waste they plan on disposing of would be safe to transport. Members of the citizens advisory group still don't buy it and want ESI to follow through on their contract.
"It's a very valuable unit and it's a wonderful alternative to the army open burning their munitions," said Ron Hagar, a member of the board for the Citizens Advisory Group. "So we hope that they take those components and take them to a safe place where it's not close to people or living things."
Members of the board also brought up a house resolution that passed in 2015. H.R. 172 advised the Louisiana National Guard to not accept any more explosives at Camp Minden. Being a resolution and not a bill, it simply serves as a recommendation - not law.
"I can't fathom that they would stay," said Dolores Blalock, also a member of the Citizens Advisory Group board. "There's problems with them bringing so much explosive material on a daily basis in the hundreds and thousands of pounds."
ESI was not present at the meeting for comment. They also have not yet released a plan for breaking down the burn chamber. The plan has to be approved by the Louisiana National Guard before they can begin work.The burning of the M6 is expected to wrap up mid April - a few weeks before schedule.