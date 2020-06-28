MINDEN, La.- The Citizens for Justice group in Minden say it's time for action as protesters marched for a second time in Minden.
"Symbolic measures, band aides, good talks, shaking hands is great but now its now time to start formulating plans and creating policies," protester Thederick Harris said.
Protesters say the last march did bring some change with one of those coming with the removal of the city's Confederate monument.
"For that coming down, that's a step forward," protester Rico Bell said. "We still have a long way to go in order to bridge the gap between the racial divide that's been here in Minden."
The demonstration also made a call to action to protesters, encouraging them to head to the polls for the next election.
"If you don't vote, you really don't matter," spokesman Benjamin Martin said.
"Especially for those who are politicians. You have to vote to let them know if they don't address your issues they won't be reelected and until you do that nothing will really change."
Voters registration was also offered at Sunday's demonstration.