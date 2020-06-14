MINDEN, La.- A group named Citizens for Justice marched in Minden Sunday demanding equality and peace within the city.
Hundreds marched from Martin Luther King Drive to the Minden City Hall, expressing frustrations across America but also in their city.
"Conditions here are filled with racism and we're calling that out," Citizens for Justice spokesman Benjamin Martin said.
"Minden is one of the places people mentioned not to visit as a person of color," protester Johntoria Stewart said. "The police presence we feel over there is not the same police presence that we feel when we're behind Walmart, when we're behind KFC."
While protesters expressed frustration, they called for the city to become united.
"I hope that this opens up the minds of people especially in the millennial generation that we can come together as one and don't stop because we're a force to be reckoned with," protester Michael Anthony said.
Citizens for Justice in Minden is made up of 27 members.