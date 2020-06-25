MINDEN, La. — Citizens for Justice will hold a second march and rally Sunday in Minden.
The event begins at 2 p.m. from 401 Martin Luther King Drive across the street from Woo’s Barber Shop. The route will take marchers onto Shepherd Street, to East Union Street and down Broadway Street before ending at the Minden Civic Center, where the rally will take place.
Individuals not participating in the actual march but wishing to take part in the rally can gather at the Civic Center. The rally is expected to start around 2:30 p.m..
All participants and onlookers are required to wear face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are also encouraged to bring protests signs.
A similar event on June 14 drew hundreds of people.