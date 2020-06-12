MINDEN, La. — A coalition of Minden residents and African American civic and Christian leaders will take their outcry to end systemic racism and promote justice and equality to the streets of Minden at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Citizens for Justice organizers say they will hold a peaceful march that's open to the public. The route will begin across from Woo’s Barber Shop at 401 Martin Luther King Drive and end at the Minden Civic Center, 520 Broadway St.
The planned route will take protesters down Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, right onto Shepherd Street, left onto East Union Street, left onto Gleason Street then right into the parking lot of the Minden Civic Center.
Water stands will be set up along the planned route. The event is expected to culminate with a brief rally at the Civic Center.
Organizers said in addition to other participants, a number of churchgoers will be bussed to the start of the march site immediately after their respective Sunday church services due to a limited parking on MLK Drive.
All participants are required to wear a mask due to ongoing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
Personal vehicles will not be allowed to trail marchers. However, a church van will be provided for senior citizens who would like to participate, but are unable to walk the route to ride. Seating will be limited. The church van will bring up the rear of the march.
Individuals not participating in the actual march but wishing to take part in the rally can gather at the Civic Center, where the rally segment will begin around 1:30 p.m. Rally goers are also required to wear face masks.