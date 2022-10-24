SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are turning up the heat over the Hustler Hollywood store, soon to open on the city's west side.
A line of citizens went to them mic in front of the city council on Monday to speak out -- some explicitly -- against the store and its products.
"I would like to note that currently on the Hustler Hollywood website, the hottest toy to tease him is the Always Horny Schoolgirl Masturbator. My daughter wears the same skirt to school that is found on the item, Stephanie McNeely told the council as she choke back tears.
Mandy Gordon added, "The first page of the website, the titles -- and in this order are vibrators, dildos, strap-ons, anal, bondage, lingerie, enhancers and lube and more. So according to their website it's only approximately 12 percent lingerie. The rest is related to sex."
Metropolitan Planning Executive Director Alan Clarke told the council that if more than 20 percent of the store's sales are sexually oriented, the city could take action to shut it down.
Clarke says the store got in under the radar by applying for occupancy under the name H&H Retail.
District G City Council candidate Derrick Henderson says about 1,300 signatures have been gathered on a petition so far. It demands action remedy for allowing the store to set up in a former IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza without notification to the community.
"We just want you guys, one, to be in prayer, and then to stand in solidarity with us to repeal this. And then, if it can't be repealed, use this for catalyst for change in the ordinance that allowed it to be in the first place," Henderson told the council.
Former Louisiana state senator John Milkovich drew applause when he said, "We don't need Hustler in west Shreveport. We don't need them expanding their cultural footprint. I think they don't understand who we are. Our name is not Sleezeport. We are Shreveport!"
One of the biggest concerns is that the store will be near Huntington High and Turner Elementary/Middle School.
Another speaker said that crime rises in areas of sexually oriented businesses.