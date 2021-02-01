SHREVEPORT, La. -- Calls are growing from citizens for police to put the brakes on the wild times some car and truck owners are having, from a popular city park to streets and parking lots.
"Do not speed in neighborhoods. It's illegal. And one day you're going to kill somebody," Sheila Caldwell wants those vehicle owners to know.
She lives near the activity going on at Veterans Park and the Shreve City retail center. Videos circulating on social media show young people tearing up the turf at Shreveport's disc golf course by doing donuts on the grounds. Video also shows them peeling out onto Clyde Fant Parkway.
Other car owners are seen on the parking lots at Shreve City after hours, doing more donuts and leaving circular skid marks. Others are shown on video racing and drifting on city streets.
"I can show you three houses that have been hit by cars out of control," Caldwell vows, "Electric pole on my street, too, has been hit."
Back at the park, Kevin Pelton, President of the Shreveport-Bossier Disc Golf Union, says there are large gatherings that take over their lighted course.
"Eight or nine trucks every weekend coming out and doing it. It's now expanding from not just one spot in the park to three or four spots," he says, pointing to some of the deep ruts and grassy areas worn down into dirt.
"To have hole one totally destroyed week in, week out, is a little frustrating," Pelton says. "If this was happening at Betty Virginia Park, do you think it would have gone on this long? If this was happening at Cargill and those soccer fields, would it have happened this long without something being done?"
SPD spokesman, Sgt. Glen Heckard, said in a written response to KTBS, "Shreveport Police are aware of these recent events. SPD runs periodic traffic operations on Clyde Fant and other hot spots specifically to address these issues."
Heckard says that from October through December of 2020, the SPD wrote 1377 citations and made 5 arrests that targeted the Clyde Fant Parkway area. He says the citations ranged from speeding to reckless operation. Punishment could include fines and jail time.
Caldwell says she's contacted top SPD brass and Mayor Adrian Perkins' office about the problem to demand more police action. She says she's not heard back from them personally.
"It's kept us awake til one or two in the morning before," Caldwell says of the noise. "Parents with little kids -- it wakes the kids up. We call the police. And now we have the excuse, well, we don't have enough manpower."
Caldwell says the city should use surplus money that Mayor Perkins has boasted about to hire more officers.
Sgt. Heckard asks citizens to call police to report reckless activity.