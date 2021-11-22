SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council is accepting applications to fill the interim District E seat.
A vacancy was created with the resignation of Councilman James Flurry.
Resumes from District E residents interested in serving will be accepted beginning today through 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
The City Charter requires each member of the City Council be a qualified elector and resident of the council district from which they are selected at the time of their qualifying for election or appointment. A council member also cannot hold another elected public office or position of municipal employment.
Resumes and cover letters may be mailed to the Clerk of Council, Danielle Farr Ewing, at 505 Travis St., Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71101, or sent via email to Danielle.Ewing@shreveportla.gov.
Cover letters must contain the candidate’s full name, home address and phone number. If available, an email address should also be included.
A special meeting will be called at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 to interview candidates. The format will allow each candidate up to 10 minutes to present information, including why they desire to serve as the interim City Council member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position, their perspective on the role of a City Council member, and any other information the candidate wishes to present.
The City Council will then have up to 10 minutes to make comments and/or ask questions of the candidate. Each interview will be no more than 20 minutes in total.
All interviews will take place in open session and candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.
The City Council will vote at a later scheduled meeting to name the interim District E council member, who will serve the remainder of the current term of office.