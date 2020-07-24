SHREVEPORT, La. -- City attorney Mekisha Smith Creal has resigned, according to a letter sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday.
Creal's last day will be Aug. 14.
Creal said the time had come for her to return to "my first love -- prosecution," adding that she accepted a position as special prosecutor with the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, which is where she worked prior to getting the city position.
She thanks Perkins for the opportunity to serve the city under his administration.
"This experience has allowed me to expand my discipline and utilize my talents in exceptional ways. I have truly grown as an attorney and for that I am grateful," wrote Creal.
She offered to assist with a seamless transition.
Perkins named Creal as attorney in January 2019 shortly after he took office. She was a supervisor and section chief with the D.A.'s office when Perkins hired her.
She replaced attorney William Bradford, who was appointed by former Mayor Ollie Tyler.