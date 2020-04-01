SHREVEPORT, La. -- The City of Shreveport and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce have launched Cardshop318.com, a free platform to enable local community members to purchase gift cards to support local businesses.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local businesses are closed, are offering reduced services, or delivery, drive-thru and take-out options only. By enabling customers to purchase gift cards now for future redemption, Cardshop318.com directs critical funds to local businesses now.
“Local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic. This partnership between the City of Shreveport and the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce provides area-residents with an easy and effective way to support local businesses,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news release. “Gift cards provide businesses with cash now, and customers get to shop later.”
“We brought together a distributed team of policymakers and developers to craft a solution that delivers immediate value to local businesses,” said Keith Hanson, Shreveport's chief information officer. “The IT team at City of Shreveport was delighted to create this opportunity on behalf of our citizens.”
Cardshop318.com allows any local business to sign up to offer gift cards to the public. Members of the public can visit the site to purchase gift cards for redemption for current needs, or for redemption after the crisis has passed. Either way, funds are available to help keep businesses operational.
“During this crisis, we are leveraging technology to help our local businesses stay in business,” said Timothy Magner, Greater Shreveport Chamber president. “We encourage all local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to connect directly with their customers, and we hope customers will visit and help support their favorite businesses. This is a critical time for us to work together.”
The public can visit http://Cardshop318.com to purchase gift cards.
Businesses wishing to enroll should visit http://Shreveportchamber.org/cardshop318.html or email carole@shreveportchamber.org.