SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council is accepting applications to fill the interim District A seat.
The District A vacancy comes after the resignation of Councilman Willie Bradford.
Beginning today and continuing through 5 p.m. May 6, the City Council will accept resumes and cover letters from residents of District A interested in serving as the interim District A City Council member.
Resumes and cover letters may be mailed to Clerk of Council Arthur Thompson, 505 Travis St., Suite 410, Shreveport, La., 71101, or sent via email to Danielle.Ewing@shreveportla.gov.
Cover letters must contain the candidate’s full name, home address and phone number. If available, an email address should also be included.
Following the application period, a special called meeting of the City Council will be held at 9 a.m. May 11 to interview candidates. Candidates selected to interview will be notified.
Due to social distancing requirements, the City Council will host such interviews via video conferencing.
The format of the interviews will allow each candidate up to 10 minutes to present information including why they desire to serve as the interim City Council member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position, their perspective on the role of a City Council member, and any other information the candidate wishes to present.
The City Council will then have up to ten 10 minutes to make comments and/or ask questions of the candidate. Each interview will be no more than 20 minutes in total. All interviews will take place in open session and candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.
The City Council will vote at a later scheduled meeting to name the interim District A Council member.
Once selected, the interim City Council member will serve until a special election held on Nov. 3. The qualifying period for the election will take place July 15-17.