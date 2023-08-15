SHREVEPORT, La. – City Council Chairman James Green took responsibility Tuesday for approving more than $40,000 in unauthorized raises for five employees.
Green said he didn’t know he didn’t have authority to give pay increases to Shanerika Flemings, Jacqueline White, LaTonya Bogan, R.J. Johnson and Terri Sanders. He made the decision after looking at the budget and following what he said he saw other council chairmen do.
“We have a very important staff and they are great workers. And so my actions was not arbitrary nor was it capricious. I was not trying to do something bad. I was trying to do something good for our staff because they work very hard,” Green said.
Green made the admission during an afternoon news conference he called within hours of a notice of a special City Council meeting set at 9 a.m. Wednesday to deal with the same matter.
The council’s agenda calls for introduction of two resolutions: one to rescind the raises, set the salaries to the original amount and have the employees reimburse the city for additional money received through the pay increase; and the second to launch an investigation into how the raises were authorized.
“I have never asked if it was OK. I assumed it was OK. Let that be as it may, I take full responsibility and I apologize for it,” Green said.
Green produced a document that he signed on June 29 approving the raises. Then he signed another piece of paper where he said he is rescinding the raises.
Green was asked if he didn’t have the authority to give the raises then how did he have authority to take them back. Green responded that he was doing what HR told him to do. He handed the signed document to Flemings and asked her to take it to HR.
According to Green, there were no “clear rules” governing what he did. Without written rules, he assumed certain actions were at the discretion of the chairman.
He also was asked what he would say to other city employees whose salaries are lower than those who were given raises. Green responded with a shot at CAO Tom Dark, saying “there are people who make $199,000 and in a few days will make $225,000. How do you value good work? How do you put a value on the importance of doing a great job?”
None of the affected employees asked for a raise, he said. He praised them for “working day and night” and said he didn’t mean to hurt them or any other employees.
Green also said he meant to inform fellow City Council members but failed to do so in a timely manner.
As far as the city recouping the pay increases, Green suggested perhaps the five employees could pay a little each month until it’s paid back.
-----
KTBS requested a list of the employees and their salaries that are in dispute. Attorney Marcus Edwards responded with the following:
- Shanerika Flemings’s annual salary went from $90,000 to $100,799
- Jacqueline White’s annual salary went from $99,491 to $109,440
- LaTonya Bogan’s annual salary went from $86,081 to $96,411
- R.J. Johnson’s annual salary went from $81,500 to $87,204. (Johnson was hired in February)
- Terri Sanders’s annual salary went from $52,919 to $56,624