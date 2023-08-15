SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council and its chairman, James Green, will hold a separate news conference and special meeting today and Wednesday to discuss unauthorized pay raises given to five city employees.
A notice about the special meeting of the City Council went out first. The first notification from council clerk Shanerika Flemings was distributed to news media by email at 8:25 a.m.
It states the purpose of the meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday is to introduce legislation to rescind the unauthorized salary increases of the council employees, to fix the salaries to amounts immediately preceding the increases and to reimburse the city for all money allocated as a result of the unauthorized increase.
A second resolution will be introduced to launch an investigation regarding the receipt of documentary evidence of the pay increases.
At 10:50 a.m., Flemings emailed a media advisory announcing Green will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today in the lobby of Government Plaza. The purpose is to discuss the City Council employee pay raises.
The notice makes note a quorum of City Council members will not be present. A quorum would be four of the seven and would constitute an illegal meeting of the council.
KTBS requested a list of the employees and their salaries that are in dispute. Attorney Marcus Edwards responded with the following:
- Shanerika Flemings’s annual salary went from $90,000 to $100,799
- Jacqueline White’s annual salary went from $99,491 to $109,440
- LaTonya Bogan’s annual salary went from $86,081 to $96,411
- R.J. Johnson’s annual salary went from $81,500 to $87,204. (Johnson was hired in February)
- Terri Sanders’s annual salary went from $52,919 to $56,624