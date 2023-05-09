SHREVEPORT, La. - Smoking may make its way back into Shreveport casinos in the near future.
Less than two years ago, a smoke-free ordinance was put into place to protect indoor workers from the dangers of secondhand smoke.
The Shreveport City Council introduced an ordinance Tuesday to potentially reverse that. The vote will take place at the next meeting on May 22.
If the ordinance is passed, casinos will decrease their smoke free area to just 25% of the floor.
Shreveport casino officials said returning indoor smoking will help them compete revenue-wise with Bossier casinos where smoking is still allowed.
However, there is the concern that the health of the workers and players will be affected.
“Workers and patrons alike, when inside of a casino, any space where smoking is allowed, they are subjected to 7,000 chemicals that we know as a result of cigarette smoke exists. And we know that there are cancer causing agents that are admitted by smoking,” said Feamula Bradley, Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living regional manager.
The building and its systems can only reduce odor and discomfort. It does not eliminate exposure.