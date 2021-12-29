SHREVEPORT, L.a -- The City Council has lowered the bar for a controversial recycling contractor to get on the job.
New interim council member Alan Jackson voted with three fellow Democrats -- the only members in attendance -- to unanimously amend the contract at Tuesday's meeting.
With no opposition present, Councilman James Green revived his amendment. It means that the contractor, C. Edwards Concepts, only has to get a performance bond in the amount of one year's value of the contract -- $1.9 million.
Previously, in September, the full council approved the contract on the condition that owner Charlette Edwards get a performance bond for the potential full amount of the contract -- nearly $10 million.
Edwards has no experience in curbside recycling, nor the equipment and workforce.
KTBS was unable to reach her for an update on obtaining a performance bond and restarting the city's curbside service.
Councilman John Nickelson, who sponsored the original performance bond, missed the meeting due to illness. He told us today, "This recycling contract is not in the public interest, and I am disappointed the council approved it."
Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Jackson to replace Republican James Flurry, who resigned from the council last month after moving out of his home in District E.
The council makeup is now five Democrats and two Republicans.