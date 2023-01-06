SHREVEPORT, La. – Councilman James Green has been elected chairman of the City Council once again.
The vote Friday morning was taken because of questions raised about the legality of a vote taken on Dec. 31 after city council members and Mayor Tom Arceneaux were sworn in.
As a result of that vote, Shreveport resident John Settle filed a lawsuit challenging the validity of Green’s assertion he was re-elected as chairman. Settle contends Councilman Grayson Boucher was actually elected chairman.
Boucher addressed the confusion at Friday’s meeting without talking directly about the lawsuit, which is set for a hearing on Thursday morning. Boucher called the outcome “somewhat embarrassing.”
Boucher asked the council clerk and internal auditor to determine whether Friday’s meeting was even legally called. The city charter requires special meetings to be called by the mayor, council chairman or four council members.
If it was called by a chairman, then by what chairman, Boucher asked, since that’s at issue with the pending litigation. If four council members called it, then Boucher wanted to know which ones since it would have been done by telephone polling – an action that could be considered in violation of the Open Meeting Law. He said neither he nor Taliaferro were contacted.
Green asked the interim city attorney for clarification about a paragraph in District Judge Brady O’Callaghan’s order setting Settle’s lawsuit for a hearing. O’Callaghan said it appears from Settle’s argument that the mandatory procedure to elect a chairman was not followed for either the first or second meeting on Dec. 31. However, he said if no valid election occurred then Green would remain as chairman.
When it came time to vote Friday, newly seated Councilman Jim Taliaferro nominated Boucher as chairman. Boucher expressed appreciation but declined and said he’s rather let the issue play out in court.
“I do not want to be chairman until this litigation is taken care of,” he said.
Boucher nominated Taliaferro as chairman, citing his past experience on the Caddo Commission and chairing other boards. Councilman Alan Jackson nominated Green.
Boucher was the only vote for Taliaferro. Jackson, Tabatha Taylor, Gary Brooks and Ursula Bowman voted for Green, which gave him the majority.