SHREVEPORT, La -- Historic preservationists won a victory at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Though some members didn't like the cost, they unanimously approved $163,000 for some decorative traffic lights.
That signal system will reflect the historic character of the intersection of Line Avenue and Kings Highway. That's where two buildings -- each almost a century old, and each on the National Register of Historic Places -- are located. That's Byrd High School and Kings Highway Christian Church.
Preservationists were alarmed when they saw big, standard metal poles going in to replace the current, old traffic light system. The current lights are suspended by cables attached to wooden utility poles.
The new system may be something like the vintage looking ones seen in and around downtown.