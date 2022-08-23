SHREVEPORT, La. -- The family of Devin Myers was honored Tuesday during the Shreveport City Council meeting in Shreveport, with Councilman Alan Jackson introducing plans for a scholarship in his honor.
The resolution wasn't voted on because some changes need to be made to improve the wording of the resolution; to make it clear the city won't be funding the scholarship.
Devin Myers, 17, a Huntington High student and basketball player, was killed March 3 on a street near his home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
The mother of the beloved basketball star has continued her support of programs to keep his spirit alive and meet needs in the community.
"Kids need to know we care. I am that mother, I will still be that and it doesn't matter if it is kids at Huntington or wherever the kids are, they know Mama T is coming," said Shartarshea Myers.
She plans to start a closet at Huntington High were supplies will be available for students on campus.