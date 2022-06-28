SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big obstacle is still in the way of a controversial recycling contractor to restart the city's curbside pickup.
A vote to lift a performance bond failed 3 to 1 at the city council. Only four members were present when the issue came up.
Democrat Alan Jackson joined Republicans John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher in voting to keep the bond in place. Democrat James Green voted to lift the bond.
The vote came after a failed attempt by City Attorney Ron Lattier to delay it. He did not explain why.
Democrat Jerry Bowman came into the meeting soon after the vote. Democrat Tabatha Taylor was said to be out sick.
No reason was given for Democrat LeVette Fuller's absence, though she previously voted for the bond.
The five-year contract is worth potentially close to $10 million. The contractor, Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts, will still be required to be bonded for a year's worth of the deal -- which would be $1.9 million.
A representative with the city's own risk management office previously warned the council against lifting the performance bond. So did a citizen at Tuesday's meeting.
"Our dollars would be unsecured as taxpayers and we can't afford that. Ten million dollars is a lot of money," Jon Glover said when she stepped to the microphone.
As we've reported, Edwards has no experience, equipment, or manpower.
But she was the only bidder to offer curbside pickup. The process of choosing a contractor has dragged on for more than a year.