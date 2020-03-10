SHREVEPORT, La - The city council voted 5-2 against the proposal for the Audrey Lane Apartment complex on Tuesday.
Residents voiced their concerns in front of the council for the second straight day. Councilman Willie Bradford was the target of much criticism from many of the Martin Luther King neighborhood residents. Bradford told KTBS-3 that if the residents did not like the plan, they should consider moving from the area. Many of the speakers say they took offense to his comments. And they say Bradford failed to consider their feelings about the proposal. Bradford denied making the comment, however, the residents objected and reminded him of those words.
Councilman James Green took offense to criticism from a local resident who accused him of making derogatory remark about the Cooper Road area.
"I call it like it is. If a person is lying, they are lying. That don't bother me that you point up here. Now you can talk to Willie (Councilman Bradford). But you are not going to come up here and disrespect me," Green said.
Many of the residents cheered when the votes were tallied and shown on the digital screen. The city council listened as the citizens made their case.