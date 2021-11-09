UPDATE posted 3:23:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- City attorney Ron Lattier said Councilman James Flurry can continue serving on the City Council until the District Attorney's Office or a court takes action against him.
Councilman John Nickelson questioned Lattier for clarity, asking him if it is his opinion a council member can move out of his district and still retain his seat until a judgment is rendered.
Lattier said there must be a ruling from a court showing that person does not meet one of the requirements to hold public office, such as residency.
"The seat is still being held and is not vacant," Lattier said.
Flurry is presiding over the meeting as chairman and voting.
ORIGINAL STORY posted 12:51 p.m.:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It will be business as usual at Tuesday afternoon's City Council meeting for District E Councilman James Flurry, who recently moved out of his district.
Flurry, who serves as council chairman, told KTBS he and his wife moved into District D about three days ago. The couple put their home up for sale and it sold quicker than anticipated.
Flurry said he'll serve in his chairman capacity at today's meeting. But he's uncertain if he'll cast any votes.
He's requested an opinion from the city attorney on whether he can continue to serve on the council given the change in his residency.
Flurry is in his second term as a city councilman. The term does not expire until December 2022.
So if Flurry has to step down then an interim will need to be appointed until a special election is held.