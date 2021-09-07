SHREVEPORT, La. – Another violent weekend in Shreveport has several City Council members speaking out and offering solutions.
“Everyone wants a plan. Here is a START. This is only a start. I am one of seven. It really takes 5 votes to get anything done, but I consider us to be in a public safety emergency in this city. It’s time to act. Not kick the can,” Councilman Grayson Boucher said.
The shooting death of a 13-year-old Saturday night is the second death of a young Shreveporter in Boucher’s district in less than a month.
“I implore the mayor to act immediately. I also call on my colleagues on the Council to move swiftly" on the following:
- Immediately increase the starting public safety pay to $40,000.
- Implement a $3,000, one time hazard pay, from the American Rescue Plan money, to all police officers and firefighters.
- Request additional patrol from Caddo SO and Louisiana State Police to more suburban areas of the city. Sending more patrol units to high crime areas. (With city funding).
- Start negotiations with Sheriff Prator to directly book city prisoners into CCC. Sell or donate the city jail to Caddo Parish for increase juvenile detention beds.
- Immediately implement a curfew for those under 17. Holding the parents criminally accountable for infractions by their children.
- Immediately get the new police cars in service. Any officer that lives in the city should have a take home car.
Councilman John Nickleson also commented at length about the recent violence.
“Some factors contributing to the violence plaguing our city are beyond government’s control. The teenagers and young adults committing the vast majority of the shootings terrorizing our city are broken human beings, failed by their families and their communities. The government can’t raise people’s children for them, and it shouldn’t try. But other factors are entirely within the control of the elected officials — including myself — who govern our city and our parish,” Nickleson said.
Here are his ideas to make the community safer:
- The local criminal justice system must consistently incarcerate criminals who commit violent gun crimes.
“If you’re not a police officer, a lawyer, or another professional who works in the local criminal justice system, you probably assume that committing an armed robbery, or engaging in a gun battle, or selling methamphetamine with a gun in your waistband, earns a swift and certain prison sentence. That assumption is unfortunately wrong. The stories of systemic failure are too numerous to tell, but the criminal career of a drug dealer named John Marston is one good example.”
“Over the course of two decades, Marston was convicted of more than 25 criminal offenses, including theft, resisting an officer, simple battery, interfering with a public official, criminal damage to property, violating a restraining order, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, “attempting” to be a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The system failed again and again (and again) to put Marston in prison where he belonged. He was charged, for example, on four separate occasions – in 2003, 2007, 2013, and 2020 - with being a felon in possession of a firearm.”
“Only the most recent charge — after the Acting United States Attorney obtained and prosecuted a federal indictment — resulted in an appropriate prison sentence. The cost of playing catch and release with violent felons is measured in lost lives. We can and must do better.”
- Elected officials must support the police.
“Police officers have an incredibly demanding and stressful job even in the most favorable political climates. They have to make split-second decisions that sometimes mean the difference between life and death for themselves, for criminals, and for innocent bystanders. It’s easy to Monday morning quarterback those split-second decisions with the benefit of hindsight and the luxury of time.”
“Elected officials must resist the temptation to score political points by crucifying a police officer for a decision made in good faith, even if the decision turns out to have been wrong. This doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t investigate allegations of misconduct or abuse – of course we should. But it does mean that every person who holds a position of public trust should refrain from reflexively going on the attack every time a police officer has to use force to do his or her job.”
“And we all have an obligation to publicly reject the destructive narrative that police officers are the bad guys. They’re not. The bad guys are the bad guys. When we suggest otherwise, whether from the dais, in media interviews, or elsewhere, we make it harder for police officers to do what they need to do to keep us safe.”
- Politicians and voters must give our law enforcement agencies the resources they need to do their job.
“Inadequate compensation for police officers and the poor condition of our city’s police station have been constant topics of discussion since I joined the City Council almost three years ago. We’ve made some progress on compensation, but we need to do more. At a minimum, Shreveport should be paying its new officers the intrastate regional average. If we don’t, we will continue to lose officers to nearby agencies that offer higher pay and better working conditions.”
“We’ve also recently approved millions of dollars of additional funding for new police cars, which was possible only because of the federal government’s COVID-19 grants to the city, but the police station is in no better condition that it was three years ago. I am committed to supporting any reasonable political compromise that gets our police officers’ pay where it needs to be and gives them the other resources they need to do their job - even if that means asking voters to approve additional taxes. That’s why I have supported and will continue to support the public safety bond proposition on the November ballot, and I implore you to do the same – even if you’re not inclined to support the other propositions.”
“Politicians represent different constituencies and have different perspectives. We’re not going to agree about everything. But what Shreveport needs right now, more than anything, is for us to set aside our disagreements and work together to combat the worst violent crime wave our city has experienced in more than a generation. Please do everything you can to make that happen.”