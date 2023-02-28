SHREVEPORT, La. – Five days after the Shreveport City Council’s clerk resigned, citing controversy in the office, another one has been named to take her place.
Shanericka Fleming, a former city attorney who served as executive counsel to former Mayor Adrian Perkins, was named to the clerk of council position Tuesday on a 4 to 3 vote.
The vote came after Councilman Grayson Boucher asked for a delay. Three clerks have held the position in the past three years and the council should take some time to look into what’s going on, he said.
But Boucher said he felt the “votes are in” for Fleming. Councilmen Jim Taliaferro and Gary Brooks joined him in voting for a postponement. They were also the three voting against Fleming’s appointment.
Taliaferro made it clear his no vote was not against Fleming, but instead the process. He wanted more time to look at other possible candidates.
No other names were submitted for review.
In her resignation letter to the City Council dated Thursday, former clerk Kendra Joseph said she accepted the role to be a help to the city but has discovered "our interests do not align."
Voting for Fleming as Joseph's replacement were Councilmen James Green and Alan Jackson and Councilwomen Tabatha Taylor and Ursula Bowman.
That’s also how the votes fell on naming R.J. Johnson to a newly created position of director of council affairs. Johnson and Tony Nations were nominated, with Johnson getting the majority vote.
Both, along with other candidates, made pitches to council members during Monday’s administrative session.
Again, Boucher asked for a delay on that vote, too, saying they should wait “until we get our house in order in the clerk’s office.” Taliaferro and Brooks joined him in that measure, but again were defeated.