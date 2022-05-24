NATCHITOCHES, La – A proclamation was made by the city council of Natchitoches declaring May 31, 2022 as Mental Health Awareness Day, and everyone is encouraged to wear Kelly Green.
A mental health awareness symposium will be held in the Natchitoches Events Center at 6:00 p.m. and is set to feature psychologists, student speakers, as well as a wealth of information.
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said “We need to bring to the forefront the importance of addressing our mental health.”
The event is being led by Persunda Raymond, a school counselor in Red River Parish who lives in Natchitoches.
Raymond said that she hasn’t seen any mental health events in the parish and thought it was time the youth know who they can go to talk to.