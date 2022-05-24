NATCHITOCHES, La – A proclamation was made by the city council of Natchitoches declaring May 31 as Mental Health Awareness Day, and everyone is encouraged to wear Kelly Green.
A mental health awareness symposium will be held in the Natchitoches Events Center at 6 p.m. It will feature psychologists, student speakers, as well as a wealth of information.
“We need to bring to the forefront the importance of addressing our mental health," Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr.
Persunda Raymond, a Red River Parish school counselor who lives in Natchitoches, is leading the event. She said she's not seen any mental health events in the parish and thought it was time the youth know who they can go to talk to.