SHREVEPORT, La -- The city council will decide Tuesday whether to send Mayor Adrian Perkins administration's next bond package to voters.
The plan of five propositions totaling $242.6 million would be decided by the people on Saturday, November 13. Councilman Grayson Boucher thinks members will approve it.
"I think that this time with the preparation that the mayor's put into it, I think that we are ready to go to the taxpayers or the voters and say hey look is this something you really want? Because look, we've got some real needs in Shreveport," Boucher said.
No other council members responded to KTBS for comment ahead of the meeting, nor did the Perkins administration.
Boucher says he fully supports Proposition 1, which would borrow $70.7 million for police and fire department facility and equipment improvements.
"I think that that's the building block from where we get a better city. We need a safe city. We need our officers and firefighters to have good stations and equipment," Boucher said.
The plan would allocate $27.5 million for a new police headquarters. Boucher believes the city could save millions on that by buying and repurposing the old Sears store at Mall St. Vincent.
"The bones are great. It's a solid building. And from what the architects have seen so far, very little asbestos remediation would have to be done," Boucher said.
"Parking lots are in great shape. You're getting the exterior of the building, which is a cost that we would have to incur if we built a brand new station," he added.
Boucher says the city would also get the vehicle repair shop and its 20 bays. The main building has three levels and 143,000 square feet of space.
The current police headquarters is plagued by poor air conditioning and ventilation, plumbing, and mold.
Boucher also indicated that he supports the $64.7 million Prop 3 for water and sewerage system improvements since February's historic winter storm exposed the dire need for upgrades. He says capital improvement bonds are the best means for the city to fund such improvements.
Boucher says he's not sure yet if he'll personally get behind the three other propositions.
Mayor Perkins pulled a smaller bond proposal earlier this year because he wanted more support from the council.
Also on Tuesday's agenda is a vote to exempt Shreveport's two casinos from the smoking ban, and the controversial recycling contract for an inexperienced and unequipped company.