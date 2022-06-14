SHREVEPORT, La. – A redistricting plan that gives the city of Shreveport five Black and two white election districts was approved by the City Council Tuesday.
The council also withdrew an emergency resolution encouraging the mayor buy new police cars and install surveillance cameras throughout the city.
And the panel heard from the city’s risk manager who advised against dropping the performance bond from a recycling contract.
REDISTRICTING
The proposed redistricting maps were late in the agenda but drew a half-dozen or so comments at the beginning of the meeting. Most were in favor of what was labeled Plan 9B that gives the city a solid Black 5-2 majority.
Councilman John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher, the two white members of the council, supported an alternate motion for Plan 2, which was an amended map that would keep the districts similar to the current setup with four Black districts, two white and one that’s 50-50.
Demographer Gary Joiner said Plan 2 is the one he created just from the numbers from the 2020 census. It keeps current officeholders in the districts from which they were last elected.
Joiner agreed with Boucher’s description that it is the most “organic” plan of all he came up with.
“There is no doubt about it,” Joiner said.
Other than Councilwoman LaVette Fuller asking for consideration of map that keeps the downtown district in one district rather than split in two, no other council members offered comments. Plan 9B was approved with Nickelson and Boucher opposed.
HELLCATS AND CAMERAS
At Monday’s administrative session, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said no hellcat vehicles would be purchased for the Police Department despite wording in a proposed emergency resolution.
That resolution was reworded for Tuesday’s meeting by taking out the reference to hellcats and replaced with purchasing vehicles for the Community Response Unit. Still in the resolution is a recommendation for the mayor to hire a contractor to install cameras throughout the city as crime-fighting tools.
However, the proposed resolution didn’t make it past a vote since it needed unanimous approval to be added to the agenda. Nickelson and Boucher voted against it.
Nickelson said while he’s supportive of the plan to add cameras, he questioned the use of a third-party to do the job since there had been no real discussion about it. He said he didn’t consider that matter an emergency and requested additional information.
Councilman James Green said the resolution came about after he held separate meetings with four council members to get their input on how best they can come up with immediate crime-fighting solutions.
“We cannot wait any longer for cameras to go up,” Green said.
But the original resolution that was included on the agenda was withdrawn to be revised.
Green turned to Mayor Adrian Perkins and asked him to do the footwork on the requests and bring back information at the next meeting.
He also clarified the council members “never meant to buy hellcats; these are just those fast Chargers. We didn’t know anything else to call it. We just knew we were in hell.”
Green said no money has been appropriated for either project. He described the resolution as a “skeleton” to make the request to the mayor’s office.
RECYCLING PERFORMANCE BOND
There was no objection during the meeting to the introduction of a resolution to drop the performance bond requirement from a contract awarded last year to C. Edwards Concepts LLC to do recycling in the city. The matter will be voted on at the June 28 meeting.
However, at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Nickelson called up Richard Lewis Hunter Sr., the city’s risk manager, and asked him about concern he’s expressed about the move.
Hunter listed highlights of his 46-year career in risk management to back up his recommendation that the City Council not waive the performance bond nor insurance requirements from the Edwards contract. Hunter said he looked into the company’s finances and said “not in my right mind as a steward of this city” would he recommend such a move.
He checked Edwards’ financial background and discovered the company does not own property, other than a 2013 Lexus SUV, does not have any garage facilities nor owns any trucks.
“My concern is why would the city take on this much risk and expose the public taxpayers to this type of risk,” Hunter said.
He also found several judgments and liens against C. Edwards Concepts from the Internal Revenue Service and state of Louisiana.
Hunter said he would not recommend the city taking on the risk without having some type of financial backing with insurance contracts and a bond.
“I don’t understand the logic why we would want to proceed with that without having insurance in place. … This is the citizens’ money, not any individual’s money,” Hunter said.
Charlette Edwards spoke later on in the meeting but did not acknowledge Hunter’s comments. She started out by thanking those who worked on the project to “bring it to fruition.”
She said when she learned Monday the contract was on the agenda, she remembered there were some items she had asked about previously but did not get a response to. The contract as presented, she said, would require working in 2022 on a budget that was drafted in 2020.
Of primary concern, she said, is a termination for convenience clause added to the contract. She understands the city has a right to do that, but she said if it was done she would be “stuck with truck lease. I’m stuck with a building lease. I’m stuck with paying staff if you decide to terminate for convenience.”
She then handed over a binder to the clerk.
The contract calls for Edwards to be paid $158,333 monthly to pick up recycling.