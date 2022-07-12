SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two ordinances involving the sale of liquor stirred debate and controversial votes at the city council.
A move to lift the city's so-called separation law failed on a 4-2 vote. So stores that sell other products still must have a separate entrance and at least a six foot high wall or barrier from their liquor sales.
Lifting the separation law would've allowed grocery stores and others to sell liquor openly without that separation.
Councilman Grayson Boucher even tried to amend his proposal to only allow those age 21 and up inside any store that sells liquor, so as to shield minors from being exposed to liquor. But it also failed.
Another proposal was pulled by Councilman Jerry Bowman. That was after a line of bar owners complained that it would create an unlevel playing field.
The proposal would have required bars outside outside the downtown area to close earlier. They would have had to close at 2 a.m., while those downtown could remain open later.
Bowman's proposal was aimed at helping police fight crime.