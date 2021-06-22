SHREVEPORT, La -- A plan to resume curbside recycling with a nearly $10 million contract was advanced without debate at the Shreveport City Council. That's even though the company nominated has no experience or current ability to do the job.
A city committee unanimously chose C. Edwards Concepts. It's owned by Shreveport businesswoman Charlette Edwards. Her company calls itself a public health and development consultant.
The council is set to vote on whether to approve an initial 5-year contract for her when it meets next on July 13. Edwards told KTBS she's in the process of acquiring vehicles and equipment, depending on how that vote goes.
Meantime, a yellow caution light is flashing again over the city's plan to install new traffic lights at an iconic intersection.
Historic preservationists objected when big, standard looking light poles began going up at the intersection of Kings Highway and Line Avenue. Two buildings on the National Historic Register rise at that crossing -- Kings Highway Christian Church and Byrd High School.
Preservationists said if the city's going to put new lights up, it should make them blend with the historic character of that intersection. That city has done that in areas of downtown.
So the City Council agreed to spend $163,000 more for decorative, historic looking poles and fixtures at Kings and Line.
But recently, City Engineer Patrick Furlong informed the Historic Preservation Commission that the city may just paint the standard poles a historic looking color.
That did not go over well with preservationists. Two of them addressed the council and the mayor's administration. Christopher Coe said Furlong should not be taking his own decisions to the HPC.
"He should be getting direction from the Mayor, from the CAO, and particularly LeVette Fuller, the councilperson for that district. And he should be accountable to the public. We need to hear a yes or no answer. Are we getting decorative fixtures?" Coe said.
Furlong did not have a definite answer.
"We are pursuing to get a more decorative pole there that was approved with the funding. So it is on track. We have not figured it out yet, though. We're working on it," Furlong told the council.
Shreveport CAO Henry Whitehorn says the city may have to pay even more for historic looking signals than it planned for. That's because of the cost of removing the footings already in place for the standard poles.