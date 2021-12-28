SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council will have a seventh member today following the appointment of a new council member by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's office, Alan Duval Jackson Jr. has been appointed to fill the District E seat vacated last month by the resignation of Councilman James Flurry.
Jackson's appointment is effective today. He will serve on an interim basis.
Jackson will take the oath of office at 12:15 p.m. in the Council Chamber. The City Council meeting begins at 3 p.m.
Jackson was not one of the nine District E residents who applied for the seat. Candidates interviewed by the council included: Chandler Douglas, Tamika Fredieu, Jon Glover, Durwood Hendricks, Kenny Houston, Matthew Nicholas Kay, Lawrence Lane, Alvin Oliver and Gregory Lynn Williams.
The governor had to step into the process because the City Council was unable to agree on who they wanted. The council split on a 3 to 3 vote earlier this month between Hendricks and Matthew.