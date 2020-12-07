SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport City Council members will meet in special session Tuesday to consider a partial settlement of an ongoing water billing dispute that will net customers almost $6 million.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Notice about the meeting, which is required 24 hours in advance, went out after 5 p.m. Monday.
A Caddo Parish district judge in July issued a court order granting preliminary approval of the settlement. Judge Michael Pitman said water and sewer customers were due $5.9 million for years of overbilling.
The ruling resolved the issue of “rounding” of sewer bills issued to residential customers during the winter months.
That was just one of the issues represented in the class action lawsuit led by attorneys Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes of the Harper Law Firm. The litigation has been ongoing for three years.