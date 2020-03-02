SHREVEPORT, La. - A new apartment complex could soon break ground in Shreveport's MLK area.
The plan has been approved by the Metropolitan Planning Commission. The Shreveport City Council now has to approve rezoning that area from a single-family to a multi-family zone.
Willie Bradford is spearheading this idea after two partners from a group called Centurion pitched the project.
The $22-million development would be located on Audrey Lane near Freddie Street.
Bradford says this will be income based apartment complex of 166 units with one, two, and three bedrooms. He says the income level starts at $26,000 a year for a one bedroom. The gated development will feature things like swimming pool, a gym and an after school program. Bradford says this will be a stepping stone for more economic development in the community.
"There are no grocery stores in this area," Bradford said. "There are no restaurants. You can't get a hot meal up here. No pharmacies. They closed the bank that we had, the Capital One Bank. So, even though there's over 12,000 residents up here, there's very little investment and redevelopment. So, I thought this would be a catalyst to start that process."
But some people are opposing this entire project. There's a petition that has more than one hundred signatures from homeowners to block this from happening.
People in the area say the city nor the MPC consulted or notified with residents first. They also say there's a significant history of crime in and around apartments in the community. Some say there is already enough apartments in the community and more home ownership needs to be promoted to stabilize the area.
KTBS talked to the person who started the petition and someone who says this project is disrespectful to the people who live there.
"You can see all the signatures we got," said Donald Robinson. "We got over a hundred-something signatures and we're going present this to the city council and tell them we just don't want it up here."
"I, again, feel like that is something very disrespectful to the residents that reside here," Tabitha Taylor said. "My grandmother still lives in this community. My cousins, my aunts all still live within this community. So, they don't have a say? They don't have a say at all? Unacceptable!"
Councilman Willie Bradford says this project is not government-funded. The group behind this, Centurion is providing their own funding they just need the council's vote.
The city council will vote on this at the next meeting on February 10.
KTBS reached out to both of the partners with Centurion. They have yet to get back with us.
The MLK Community Development Corporation and the Neighborhood Association are hosting an informational meeting about the project. That meeting will be Tuesday, March 3 at the MLK Community Center on Russel Road at 5:30.