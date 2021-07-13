SHREVEPORT, La -- The biggest bond proposal yet from the Perkins administration is headed for the ballot in November.
"The needs of our citizens far exceed what the city of Shreveport has in the budget. That is why I'm asking the city council to support the bond," Mayor Adrian Perkins said to open the meeting.
The city council unanimously gave the go-ahead for the administration's plan. Voters will decide on the measures, totaling $242.6 million, on Saturday, November 13.
There are five propositions that would fund improvements to the police and fire departments, water and sewer infrastructure, streets and drainage, and more.
"I think that we should unify and do that that is best for our city," said District F Democrat James Green, announcing that he supports all five propositions.
Two of the council's most conservative members also gave their support, though with some hesitance.
"The bond proposal is larger than what I would propose if I were mayor. But I'm not," said District C Republican John Nickelson.
"I'm satisfied that Mayor Perkins has formulated and is presenting this bond proposal in good faith. And I believe voters deserve the opportunity to consider whether it should be implemented," Nickelson added.
District D Republican Grayson Boucher said he may not personally support all five propositions. Though he said he's definitely for Prop 1 for police and fire upgrades. It includes a new headquarters and substations for police. And it includes the relocation of fire stations and new fire trucks for the fire department.
"This is what (Mayor Perkins) has proposed to us. And I'm not going to chop off my nose to spite my face," Boucher said.
This is the administration's third attempt at a bond package. Voters narrowly rejected a $186 million package in his first year in office. Then Mayor Perkins pulled a $207 million dollar package earlier this year because he wanted more support from the city council.